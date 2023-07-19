Three Best Rebounder Trampoline Maintenance Tips

Do you have a rebounder trampoline at home or are you still looking for the best rebounder for you to fall in love with this sport? This article is for you. Many often buy a rebounder without pondering whether the product is easy to maintain or even how to maintain a rebounder in general! In this article, we’ll teach you three tips that will help you in keeping your fitness trampoline in its best shape.

1. Keep it Clean!

While rebounders do not collect dirt in a similar fashion to outdoor trampolines, they still should be cleaned regularly. Make sure to wipe it with a damp cloth and, if necessary, mild detergent. If you are using a detergent, remember to wipe the residue of it right after. Also, if you tend to keep it in your room without putting it in storage, it’s good to check that you suddenly don’t start piling any random items on it (we all have had that bicycle at home that becomes a clothes rack). Placing any heavy items will stretch the bungees unnecessarily, thus putting unnecessary strain on the bungee cords (or springs) and the mat.

2. Inspect for Wear and Tear

The best rebounders with well-woven mats and durable frames are durable, resisting wear and tear well. However, at some point, you’ll start to see wear. The first signs of wear can usually be seen in bungee cords or springs as they get the most wear together with the mat. So, it may be a good idea to purchase some extra bungee cords or springs just in case one of them is too worn to be used. Reputable manufacturers provide spare parts for rebounders, so it shouldn’t be an issue to purchase them. Remember to check the condition of the mat as well. If it has any holes or rips or it is sagging (which rarely happens), you need to get a replacement mat for your rebounder.

3. Find Proper Storage

Finally, there’s the question of how to store a rebounder trampoline. In general, it’s good to store it in a dry place. Rebounders are usually designed for indoor use only, so storing it outdoors is not recommended. If the manufacturer provides a bag for storing the rebounder, then you should use it for storing whenever the rebounder is not used for a long period of time. Otherwise, you do not have to worry about storage too much. You can keep it as is in your living room or bedroom or detach the handlebar to store the trampoline somewhere out of sight.

On choosing the right rebounder for you

The rebounder that you end up going for has an impact on how to do the maintenance and how your overall rebounder experience will be. Some manufacturers use inexpensive materials while not providing any spare parts, while others focus on creating high quality products with long warranties and great spare part availability. So, it’s best to buy a rebounder trampoline in Canada from a reliable and well-known manufacturer to avoid any extra hassle with the rebounder after a few years of jumping.