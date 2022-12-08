Want to become a snow removal ANGEL? Free fitness and good earnings guaranteed!

All interested – join the WhatsApp group by clicking on this link on your phone.

You can’t come up with something new in such a trivial matter as snow removal, where this very snow has been removed for hundreds of years? Although, Boris Kriger, an entrepreneur, writer, and host of the YouTube channel Altaspera, has come up with a business model that solves the problems at hand.

The fact is that in Canada we use mostly plows to clean the snow, and it seems that no one wants to move a shovel. But the generation of millennials has come, and they perceive snow shoveling as fitness and the most environmentally friendly way to solve the problem. They are happy to participate in such work, especially if the pay is quite high.

Since there were not enough people with shovels in the snow removal business, customers were not satisfied – the plows arrived too late, and the clients had to dig themselves out of the snow before help arrived. One Stop Parking Lot Care has organized the teams of “snow removal angels” throughout the city.

They help snow removal businesses serve customers quickly and efficiently.

Boris Kriger answered the correspondent’s questions as follows:

“Welcome to our snow removal team! We call ourselves snow angels because we help many people stuck in the snow. If you organize your work correctly, it can be winter entertainment, fitness, and an excellent source of cash income. We have a very friendly atmosphere. Full openness in Whatsapp groups up to 100 people.

We pay immediately upon completion of work, and if necessary, a little in advance. (cash/electronic transfers/PayPal)

There are three categories of independent workers.

Those who do not have a car and a shovel. They need to buy a shovel as soon as possible. We will refund the money immediately upon presentation of the receipt and photo of the new shovel. After that, they should wait until we appoint someone to drive them to their place of work and, if possible, return them home. We pay them $25 an hour just for snow removal. If they use the subway tube to get closer – we pay for the trip. Those who have cars and do not have a shovel and are not ready to drive other workers in their cars – please also buy yourself a shovel. For those with their own transport, we pay $30 an hour plus the travel time to the work site and the cost of gasoline. Those who have a car and agree to carry others may not remove the snow at all. Mostly just driving and supervision. (Snow cleaning only if necessary). They need to buy shovels according to the number of seats in the car, including the driver. For shovels, we can transfer money in advance. Also, for a trip to buy the shovels and their storage, we will pay a one-time bonus of 50 dollars. They will become group leaders, we will offer them to collect and deliver workers and they will receive 35 dollars per hour.

The shovels bought with our money belong to us, of course, and if you do not work with us, they must be handed over to us on demand.

