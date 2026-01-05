Jordan and Patrik Laine on loving the ‘timeless charm’ of Old Montreal

Canadiens star Patrik Laine in his favourite pose in the W Montreal’s Extreme WOW Suite as wife Jordan suppresses a knowing smile. Photo by Dave Sidaway /Montreal GazetteArticle content

It’s not every day you get an exclusive sit-down with one of Montreal’s most impressive young power couples: mental health activist and wellness lifestyle influencer Jordan Leigh Laine and her husband, Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine, both proud co-founders of their new support platform, From Us to You.

The couple relocated to the city when “Patty,” as Jordan affectionately calls him, joined the team in 2024. The conversation with these dynamic newlyweds and mental health advocates was equal parts engaging, entertaining and genuinely soul-replenishing.

From sharing cozy holiday traditions to giving back through their platform, the Laines are fostering a community built on connecting and sharing. For your enjoyment, here are a few of our favourite moments. A sincere thank you to the W Montreal for hosting us so graciously and so well.

Article content A just-married java holiday moment between Patrik and Jordan. Photo by Dave Sidaway /Montreal GazetteArticle content

Jenn: The holidays are a huge deal in both of your countries of origin, the United States for you, Jordan, and Finland for you, Pat. What are your favourite traditions, and how do you bring them to life in Montreal?

Article content

Jordan: I grew up with very big, cozy, American-style holidays. My family had a Christmas party every year at my grandpa’s horse farm, where we’d all come together and do a big dinner before opening gifts the next morning. Even in Montreal and during a very busy and demanding hockey season schedule, we try to have family around us as much as we can, whether that’s flying them in and going to the Atwater Christmas Market here in Montreal or meeting them in NYC for a Habs away game while seeing the Rockefeller Christmas Tree.

Patrik: In Finland, the holidays are much quieter. Like Jordan said, it’s all about being with the people you love. My sister brings little pieces of Finland here with her when she visits, like my favourite Finnish candies and Christmas advent calendars. And every year, my grandma makes us wool socks that she knits herself in her cottage home. We walk through Old Montreal with (our dog) Boogie, grab hot chocolate and decorate the apartment with both Finnish minimalism and American festive energy. It feels like our own little fusion of where we came from.

The bird's-eye view of the two in the lobby. Photo by Dave Sidaway /Montreal Gazette

Truth be told, you both could have lived anywhere in the city, but chose Old Montreal. What is it about this hood that spoke to you and felt like home?

Article content

Jordan: Old Montreal has this timeless charm. It feels like Europe with the cobblestone streets, cafés, art, a little romance in the air. When we first walked through it, I remember thinking how much I loved feeling like we were right in the middle of Quebec’s unique culture. As a young couple new to the city, we wanted to be right in the heart of things. It’s historic but modern, elegant but lived in, which is kind of how we want our life to feel.